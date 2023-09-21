Out of Line and The Forest Quartet are free this week on Epic Games Store

This week, the Epic Games Store is offering two small indie-developed PC games that you can download and keep for the next week. Both Out of Line and The Forest Quartet will be free until 11 a.m. Eastern time on September 28.

Out of Line is a 2D side scroller-puzzle game from developer Nerd Monkeys and publisher Hatinh Interactive. The game, which was made with hand-drawn graphics, has you controlling San as he tries to escape the oppressive location of The Factory. Here's a quick summary of its features.

Enjoy dozens of visually impressive puzzles

Learn to master the mechanics of the spear

Interact with beautiful hand-drawn environments

Learn from extraordinary characters

Discover what San’s story means to you

The Forest Quartet comes from developer Mads & Friends and publisher Bedtime Digital Games. It's an adventure puzzle fantasy game about a lead singer for a band who tries to get her fellow band members together for a final concert. Here's a look at its features:

SPIRIT POWER - Sing to interact with objects, create light with your fingertips. Glide, float, and transform into butterflies to explore the band members' psyches.

LISTEN CLOSELY - Environments and objects add unique layers to the soundtrack. Whether it be crackling forest fires or the cold winds from the deep caverns.

A STORY OF LIFE- Live through heartbreak and loss. Recover from grief and restore the band’s musical spark.

A RELAXING GAMEPLAY - No written descriptions or instructions, progressively gain powers for your travels.

Interestingly, The Forest Quartet's main developer got his father to write the game's original jazz score, while his sister Nina voices the game's main character lead singer.

Again both Out of Line and The Forest Quartet will be free to download and keep from the Epic Games store for the next seven days.