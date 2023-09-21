State of Decay 2, Tekken 7, and Farming Sim 22 are Xbox Free Play Days games this weekend

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Core (formerly Xbox Live Gold) subscribers now have a fresh slate of games to try without having to pull out the wallet. Microsoft has just announced the latest edition of its weekly Xbox Free Play Days promotion, and it offers Farming Simulator 22, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, and Tekken 7 this time.

State of Decay 2 is prime material for those looking for a community management experience. The post-apocalyptic title has you surviving and building a small community of unique survivors, all using scavenged materials from zombie-infested cities. The continuously updated game recently swapped studios too as Undead Labs focuses on the sequel's development.

At the same time, fighting game fans have Tekken 7 to jump into, offering a great opportunity to prepare for the sequel. The base game comes with over 30 characters to master against AI and real-world opponents in competitive play.

Lastly, Farming Sim 22 offers a huge variety of farming-based jobs and operations like agriculture, animal husbandry and forestry to experience. Authentic machines, multiple environments, seasonal cycles, and even co-op play is available too.

All three Free Play Days of this weekend have sales attached to them too. This should make it easier and cheaper to continue a playthrough after the free promotion comes to an end in a few days:

Farming Simulator 22 - $39.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition - $8.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows)

Tekken 7 - $9.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

This Free Play Days event will finish its run on Sunday, September 24 at 11:59PM PT. Keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can jump in to try them out.

