Microsoft recaps Teams updates in May including a brightness filter for bad lighting

Microsoft has released a full list of features that it brought to Teams in the month of May. The notes are huge so we’ll just focus on some of the key highlights but feel free to check them out in full if you want to take a deep dive. Teams is in the Microsoft Store now so to update just head over there and grab any available updates.

The headline features this month are the ‘adjust brightness’ and ‘soft focus’ filters. With adjust brightness, you can spruce up your camera feed a bit so it doesn’t look washed out in a badly lit environment. With the soft focus filter, you can apply a subtle smoothing effect to your feed to make it better to look at. Both of these features can be enabled before or during meetings from the device settings, however, soft focus is not yet available for EDU tenants.

Another cool change is the ability for admins to switch on Together Mode for all participants – in prior releases, users could only enable it for their personal view. With Together Mode, participants will feel as though they’re all meeting in the same room, making for a more immersive experience.

Aside from new features, several devices are now Teams certified, these include the Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds, Huddly L1, Crestron Flex, Yamaha ADECIA Tabletop Solution, and the Shure Digital Signal Processor.

If you use Teams for Education, there should have been aggregated student activity insights in Career Coach. Insights include student skills, career interests, and progress in career-related activities. Unfortunately, Microsoft has had to reschedule the launch of this feature due to delays.

To download Teams, either head to the Microsoft Store or check out the Teams web page for more download options.