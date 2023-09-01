The Lenovo Legion 9i laptop is liquid cooled with unique carbon covers, but it's very pricey

Lots of high-end gaming desktop PCs include an integrated cooling system for overclocking CPUs and GPUs. However, it's rare to find gaming laptops with liquid cooling inside. Today, Lenovo announced a new and very high-end Windows 11 gaming notebook, the Legion 9i, that it says is the world's first 16-inch laptop with an integrated cooling system.

Lenovo's press release explains:

The system—co-engineered with Cooler Master—runs over the GPU VRAM to manage heat under extreme gaming sessions, turning on when the GPU hits 84°C to cool the GPU back down. Coupled with the AI-tuned, triple-fan air-cooling system with 6,333 individual intake vents, the Lenovo Legion 9i stays cool even under the most grueling of gaming and content creation sessions.

The cooling system adds weight to the laptop, so in order to keep the notebook from being too heavy, Lenovo came up with a cover that uses forged carbon-A. As a result, the 5.64-pound notebook's cover looks slightly different on every single unit.

The hardware specs on the Legion 9i include a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX GPU and either 64GB 5600Mhz Dual Channel DDR5 RAM or 32GB Overclocked 6400Mhz DDR5 Dual Channel RAM. It supports GPUs up to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop chip. It includes up to 2TB of SSD storage.

It also has a 99.99Whr battery and Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless hardware. The 16-inch Mini-LED display includes a 165Hz variable refresh rate.

In addition to the Intel CPU and the NVIDIA GPU, the laptop has Lenovo's own Lenovo LA-2 AI chip inside. It connects directly to the laptop's display to track its FPS. It uses that info to automatically adjust the power to the CPU and GPU so gamers get the best FPS possible. Lenovo adds:

The Lenovo LA-2 AI chip also syncs the Legion Spectrum RGB present in strips around the keyboard and bottom covers, on the top cover’s Legion wordmark, and in the per-key RGB Lenovo TrueStrike keyboard with visuals on the screen – truly immersing the gamer in the on-screen experience.

All of that unique and high-end hardware comes at a huge cost. The Lenovo Legion 9i will launch in October for a starting (yes, starting) price of $4,399/ €4,499.