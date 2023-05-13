Microsoft will soon force-push Windows 10 22H2 on 21H2 PCs, reminds all about Windows 11

Microsoft today has issued a re-reminder about the impending end of support (EOS) date for Windows 10 version 21H2. The feature update was released back in 2021 on November 16th and it's reaching end of servicing exactly a month from now on June 13. This means Windows 10 21H2 will no longer receive quality updates or critical security updates like Patch Tuesday.

Microsoft will now force-push Windows 10 version 22H2 feature update on Windows 11 21H2 systems. The company has also reminded users about upgrading to Windows 11 if your system is eligible. On its Windows Message Center dashboard, the company writes:

On June 13, 2023, Home, Pro, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstations editions of Windows 10, version 21H2 will reach end of servicing. The upcoming June 2023 security update, to be released on June 13, 2023, will be the last update available for these versions. After this date, devices running these version will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates containing protections from the latest security threats. To help keep you protected and productive, Windows Update will automatically initiate a feature update for Windows 10 consumer devices and non-managed business devices that are at, or within several months of, reaching end of servicing. [..] As always, we recommend that you update your devices to the latest version of Windows 10, or upgrade eligible devices to Windows 11.

Microsoft recently announced that Windows 10 22H2 is the last version of Windows 10 and it reaches EOS in October 2025.