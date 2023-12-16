Microsoft warns about service disruption in outdated Teams clients by the end of March 2024

Microsoft published a post in the Microsoft 365 Message Center with details about the upcoming end of support for the legacy messaging infrastructure. The company highlighted the importance of staying up-to-date and using the latest version of its software to avoid service disruptions and other issues.

According to Microsoft, the legacy service infrastructure for chat messaging will reach its end of life by the end of March 2024. After that, Teams clients older than three months may experience delayed chat messages in one-on-one chats, group chats, and channels.

The change will affect Microsoft Teams Desktop, Teams on iOS and Android, and Virtual Desktop Interface clients (VDI). It will not change how phones, panels, meeting rooms, Surface Hubs, or the web version operate.

In addition to issuing the warning, Microsoft provided a short guide about updating Teams to the latest version on computers and mobile devices. IT Admins can pass this information to their clients to ensure they are running the most recent version.

The Desktop client automatically installs new updates, and a new version is usually available once a month. The Teams application could be stuck on an old version if the user has not restarted it for a long time. Desktop clients can be downloaded and installed by users directly from https://teams.microsoft.com/downloads if they have the appropriate local permissions. Administrator permissions are not required to install the Teams client on Windows PCs but are required on Macs. In Teams, select the ellipsis (…) next to your profile picture, and then click Check for Updates, the banner might show: “We will check and install any updates while you continue to work.” The link should be shown in a few minutes as this process downloads the latest supported version of Teams. The banner also lets you know if you are already running the latest version, in which case, no update is necessary. Click the refresh link in the banner. Mobile apps are distributed and updated through the respective mobile platform’s app store only. Please open the Google Play app on your Android device or App Store on iOS device to check for updates to the Teams app.

Source: handsontek.net