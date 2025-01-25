Microsoft: Windows WSUS driver updates sync will stop working in less than three months

From time to time, Microsoft deprecates and removes Windows features when the company feels they have run its course. Back in September 2024, the company announced that it would no longer add new features to Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). This followed a previous June 2024 announcement when the tech giant stated that driver synchronization updates via WSUS would stop.

Yesterday, the company issued a reminder for the same as the service will be deprecated on April 18 2025 which is in less than three months. Microsoft has added that driver updates will be available via the Microsoft Update Catalog and it is recommended to transition to Microsoft Intune and Windows Autopatch or use Device Driver packages.

Microsoft writes:

90-day reminder: Deprecation of WSUS driver synchronization If you’re using driver synchronization updates via Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), prepare for change. This service is scheduled for deprecation on April 18, 2025. For on-premises contexts, drivers will be available on the Microsoft Update catalog, but you won’t be able to import them into WSUS. You’ll need to use any of the available alternative solutions, such as Device Driver Packages, or transition to cloud-based driver services for your organization, such as Microsoft Intune and Windows Autopatch.

Microsoft had previously reasoned that organizations have mostly moved on from WSUS driver synchronization and thus the transition to something more modern would not be too difficult for both parties involved:

Out of the participants who use WSUS, only 34% reported that they use it to synchronize drivers. Most of this 34% reported that they are in the process of implementing a different solution and don’t anticipate any problems with deprecation. Only 8% of participants indicated concerns over potential effects from deprecation

Aside from WSUS driver sync, Microsoft is also removing or has already started removing other features like DirectAccess, NTLM protocol, and many more. And while not exactly a feature, Neowin noticed recently that it is killing a very useful webpage where every official Windows 10/11 theme is hosted for easy access and download.