Apple reveals iOS 18 update market share four months after release

It's been four months since Apple released the iOS 18 software update for iPhone Xs and later. The new iOS update brought some useful features to the iPhones, including the new "Apps" page, Eye Tracking, Vehicle Motion Cues, dark mode for icons, delete large files, and the ability to lock and hide iOS 18 apps.

Given Apple's tight control over the iPhone's software development, it has been a trend over the years that iOS updates are quick to reach the majority of iPhones just months after release. This year's case is also nothing different.

Apple has released the updated market share numbers for iOS 18, which give an idea of what percentage of iPhones are running the latest software update. Here are some key takeaways:

76% of all devices (including iPhone 14/15/16 series) released in the last four years run iOS 18.

68% of all devices run iOS 18.

The previous version, iOS 17, still has a double-digit device usage share, with over 19% of all devices launched in the last four years and overall running iOS 17. Apple mentions that the usage share is "measured by devices that transacted on the App Store on January 21, 2025."

We can compare these numbers with iOS 17's usage share from last year when Apple reported "76% of all devices introduced in the last four years use iOS 17" and "66% of all devices use iOS 17."

It's worth noting that the previous numbers were based on "devices that transacted on the App Store on February 4, 2024." In other words, iOS 18 has taken a 2% lead despite the numbers being revealed a few weeks earlier.

Apple has also shared market share data for iPadOS 18 as well and here are some takeaways:

63% of all devices introduced in the last four years run iPadOS 18.

53% of all devices run iPadOS 18.

The numbers show that the market share of iPadOS 18 isn't as high as its iPhone counterpart. Adding to that is the fact that about 28% of all iPads are still running the iPadOS 17 update from 2024.

Past numbers suggest that iOS updates usually achieve an adoption rate of about 90% around June every year. So, we'll have to wait see how things unfold for iOS 18 in the coming months. Meanwhile, Apple continues to build new features for its devices, and the iOS 18.3 update is due for a release.

In your free time, you can read our detailed guide about 25 small and useful features in the iOS 18 update.