Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7440 laptop with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD is at its lowest price

Amazon US is currently offering the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7440 Laptop at its lowest price ever. The device is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor, featuring 24MB cache, 16 cores, and 22 threads, with a maximum clock speed of up to 4.8 GHz.

It offers a 14-inch 2.8K (2880x1800) WVA, IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 300 nits of brightness, anti-glare coating, and ComfortView Plus technology to reduce eye strain. The Inspiron 14 Plus comes with 32GB of LPDDR5X onboard memory running at 6400MT/s and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Furthermore, the device offers multiple connectivity options, including 1 Intel Thunderbolt 4.0 port, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1 HDMI 1.4 port (supporting up to 1920x1080 @60Hz), and a 3.5mm universal audio jack. A microSD card 3.0 slot is also available for expanded storage.

For video conferencing, it includes an integrated Full HD (1080p) webcam with dual microphones and temporal noise reduction. Audio is powered by two tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos and Waves MaxxAudio Pro.

Moreover, the laptop is built with an aluminium chassis in Ice Blue, complemented by a Mylar touchpad and a backlit keyboard without a numeric keypad, featuring a dedicated Copilot key. Finally, it includes a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) for data security.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7440 Laptop: $949.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.