Microsoft's Dev Home 0.18 Preview is out with File Explorer source control integration

Microsoft continues to update its Dev Home app which is targeting developers. While it is still labeled as a preview, the new 0.18 version is now out for Windows 11. It includes, among other things, a new File Explorer source control integration feature that's been labeled as an experiment for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Dev and Beta channels.

Here is the changelog:

Welcome to version 0.18 of Dev Home! In this release, we focused on adding File Explorer source control integration, code health, and quality improvements! Check them out: Accessibility fixes Narrator should now read out content when the "committing changes" dialog appears on the Virtualization feature management page in Windows customization.

Environments cards now have a higher contrast. Changes File Explorer source control integration is now available as an experimental feature in Windows Insider Program Dev and Beta channels. You can register repository folders using Dev Home to see source control content in File Explorer, such as branch name, status, last change message, etc.

When enabling an experimental feature, you can now navigate directly to where that feature lives

Project Ironsides has been renamed to Dev Diagnostics.

The WSL extension should now use your default terminal to launch and install distros. Bug fixes You should now be able to add a standard user account to the Hyper-V Administrator group when elevating using a separate admin account.

Navigating away from the dashboard should no longer crash Dev Home.

You can now create multiple Hyper-V VMs at the same time in Environments.

Errors have been fixed when creating a WSL environment.

Windows customization should now respect Dev Home's theme.

The SSH wallet widget should now update when the config file changes.

You can check out the full changelog and also download the Dev Home 0.18 app from its GitHub repository. The app is also available in the Microsoft Store and Windows 11 version 23H2 has the Dev Home app prebuilt by default.