Microsoft releases Dev Home 0.16 with new features, bug fixes, and more

If you use the Dev Home app on Windows 11, there is a new update for you to try. Although the program is still a public preview, its latest update brings a bunch of improvements, bug fixes, and new features. According to its GitHub repository, version 0.16 focuses on "code health, quality improvements, and adding new features." Here they are:

Welcome to version 0.16 of Dev Home! In this release, we focused on code health, quality improvements, and adding new features! Check them out: Accessibility fixes Narrator should now properly announce the progress bar and loading screen messages when installing apps. Changes You can now add external tools to Project Ironsides from the list of installed apps along with .bat, .cmd, .ps1, and .msc files.

General system and virtualization feature settings are now available in Windows customization.

Dev Drive insights folder path is now prepopulated.

WSL is now available as an environment type in Environments. Bug fixes Disabling an extension will now hide its widgets from the dashboard.

There should no longer be an error due to localization for adding a user to the Hyper-V administrators group.

Although the Dev Home app is primarily made for developers, it contains several features that may be interesting to regular users. For example, you can use it to place hardware-monitoring widgets in the Windows Widgets area. For example, you can track RAM, network, or CPU usage using Dev Home's widgets. They may not be the prettiest, but they are still a quick and easy way to keep an eye on how your system handles its resources.

You can download the Dev Home 0.16 app from its GitHub repository here. It is also available in the Microsoft Store. Windows 11 version 23H2, which is now broadly available, has the Dev Home app prebuilt by default.