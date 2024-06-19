The latest Dev Home Preview version 0.15 has SSH keychain widget changes and more

Microsoft has just dropped the latest edition of its Dev Home app for Windows 10 and 11. The series of software developer utilities has now reached the preview version 0.15. Among other things, it has some changes to its SSH keychain widget and launches Project Ironsides, which is supposed to help find and fix application issues.

Here is the changelog:

Accessibility fixes Narrator should now announce proper content within the Environments flow. (#2986)

The Winget configuration and app install flows should be much more accessible now. (#2991)

Text in the add widget dialog and environments page should no longer get cut off. (#3009) (#3167)

Narrator should now announce errors in widgets. (#3023)

Machine configuration should now be fully navigable with arrow keys. (#3119) Changes You can now configure the SSH keychain widget with using a file picker, rather than manually typing in the path. (#2477)

SSH keychain widget now shows entries with multiple Host aliases (Thanks @Gohellp!). (#2664)

You can now use the application install flow via a URI protocol, allowing you to programmatically install apps through Dev Home. (#2733)

Project Ironsides is now available as an experimental feature, intended to help you identify problems with applications and help provide solutions. (#2887)

You should now see an error in Dev Home if an environment fails to be created. (#3149) Bug fixes Launching a project from Quickstart Playground should no longer launch to a stale project. (#2930)

Sentence structure is now more consistent throughout Dev Home (Thanks @AndrewKeepCoding!). (#2988)

Environments search area should now be properly vertically aligned (Thanks @AndrewKeepCoding!). (#3002)

Dev Home should no longer crash when opening a content dialog at 200% text scaling. (#3020)

The latest Dev Home preview version is available to download on its GitHub project page. You can also download the app from the Microsoft Store or Windows Terminal via winget: winget install --id Microsoft.DevHome -e