Microsoft's Linkedin is launching a new generative AI feature to help write ad copy

Microsoft is putting AI into nearly all of its businesses. That includes its Linkedin business social network. In the past few months, Linkedin has added generative AI features to help users write their profiles and job postings, and even to help job seekers to be discovered by hiring managers.

Today, Linkedin announced yet another generative AI feature that it will be slowly rolling out. This one is called Copy Suggestions, and is designed to help write ad headlines and texts for businesses.

The feature takes data from a user's Linkedin page, along with their Campaign Manager settings. It takes into account options like the company's overall objective. along with the audience and the targeting criteria they are looking for to create ads. The blog states:

Helping you increase productivity by instantly creating relevant content, the solution offers up to five headlines and ad copy recommendations in Campaign Manager that you can edit to align to your brand’s voice.

Linkedin added that in a study it commissioned that surveyed nearly 2,000 CMOs, CFOs, and senior-level B2B marketers worldwide, 55 percent of them plan to use some kind of generative AI features to help be more efficient at work. The new Copy Suggestions feature is currently being tested with a small group of users in North America, but Linkedin plans to expand the feature to more people in the coming months.

Linkedin, which turned 20 years old in May, has been facing some headwinds lately. It has suffered from recent rounds of layoffs in the past several months, including cutting over 700 workers as it shut down its China-focused jobs app InCareer. More recently Microsoft announced it expects to pay a $425 million fine to Ireland's data protection agency, over Linkedin's alledged violations of Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) with targeted advertising.