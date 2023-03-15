Microsoft's LinkedIn is adding GPT AI to improve the writing of profiles and job postings

Microsoft has been going all in on generative AI with the new Bing Chat, and it's slowly spreading to other aspects of the company. Today, TechCrunch reports that Microsoft's LinkedIn social network will be adding AI features for both its users and businesses who are adding job postings.

For people who are typing in their profile information, the new generative AI will use OpenAI's GTP-4 to generate copy for your About section, which you can later edit to better fit your facts and tone. It's available now for people who have signed up for a paid LinkedIn Premium subscription LinkedIn stated:

Our tool identifies the most important skills and experiences to highlight in your About and Headline sections, and crafts suggestions to make your profile stand out. By doing the heavy lifting for you, the tool saves you time and energy while still maintaining your unique voice and style.

Businesses can create job descriptions, using basic prompts like the job's title and the company's name with info generated by GPT-3.5. Again, businesses can then edit those AI-created descriptions.

This news comes even as Microsoft is preparing for its big online event on March 16, beginning at 11 a.m. Pacific time (8 a.m. Eastern time). It's being called "The Future of Work with AI" and Microsoft is expected to show how generative AI will be incorporated into the company's Office applications.

Source: TechCrunch