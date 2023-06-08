Nightdive CEO says it is thinking about making an "XCOM-like" System Shock game

It took a long time, but last week, Nightdive Studios finally released its full remake of the original 1994 sci-fi first-person RPG System Shock. The PC release of the remake was met with near-universal positive reviews and now its developer, Nightdive Studios, is thinking about what might be next in their plans for the franchise.

The developer has already promised the System Shock remake will eventually find its way to PlayStation and Xbox consoles. It's also working on System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition, which will take the sequel's source code and make some small but noticeable graphical improvements.

In an interview with TechRadar, Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick stated that the studio is still thinking about its future System Shock plans. One might be a full remake of System Shock 2 like what the studio did for the original game.

However, Kick also mentions another possible avenue for expanding the franchise:

“But we've talked about exploring the System Shock universe in different genres. Maybe an XCOM-like that takes place before the events of System Shock 1, where you're the resistance on Citadel Station, fighting SHODAN’s cyborgs and machines."

That sound like a very cool idea. It also sounds very ambitious. If Nightdive were to make this move, this would be an all-original game from the developer, rather than a remake of a previous game, or enhancing older games to run on current platforms, which is what the developer is best known for.

In the meantime, we hope that we can see the System Shock remake released for consoles soon, and the System Shock 2 Enhanced Edition in the very near future. Nightdive is also still working on bringing back older games for new systems. That includes Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition, which will bring back this 1995 shooter to the PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch platforms on July 31.