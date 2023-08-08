Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate $1 trial now lasts just 14 days instead of a month

Just one month ago, on July 7, Microsoft brought back its popular $1 trial for the first month of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions. However, the company has now decided to give gamers even less time to try out those services for that small amount of money.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass page (via Eurogamer) has been altered to show the $1 free trial offer has been cut down from a month to just 14 days. This applies to new subscriptions for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Microsoft has so far not commented on its decision to cut down the $1 trial offer by over half its length.

This is just the latest change in the company's successful Xbox Games Pass subscription service. Early in July, Microsoft raised the prices for its Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription services for the first time ever. The price for Xbox Game Pass went up from $9.99 to $10.99 a month, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's price went up from $14.99 to $16.99 a month.

Microsoft also revealed in July it was turning its long-running Xbox Live Gold service into Xbox Game Pass Core. The service will remain at $9.99 a month but will ditch its two free Xbox One games per month in favor of a list of 25 games from the list of Xbox Game Pass titles that can be played at no additional cost.

Xbox Insiders have been testing Xbox Game Pass Core for a few days now, and the service will officially replace Xbox Live Gold on September 14. Current Xbox Live Gold members will be able to keep any of the free Xbox One games they claimed if they keep paying for Xbox Game Pass Core or if they switch to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.