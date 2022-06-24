Microtransactions system being worked on for Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: The Master Chief Collection currently offers an in-game cosmetics store, The Exchange, which uses Season Points players earn by playing the game for redeeming items. However, developer 343 Industries shared recently in its development blog that a new system that involves microtransactions may be implemented into the collection.

Spartan Points will be the new name for the unlock tokens, and 343 stressed that the option to directly purchase them would not be replacing the current earning systems. It would only be added as another method of gaining them.

"In the interest of transparency with our dedicated and passionate community, we wanted to inform you of this exploration in advance and provide assurance that purchasable Spartan Points would be an additive feature,' said the studio in its blog.

As for the reasoning behind the decision, 343 says it is for "players who are new to the MCC, or who may not have dedicated much time specifically to unlocking items during the seasonal updates, or are simply completionists looking to catch the last outstanding items they need."

Fan reactions to the news have been negative, to say the least, with players asking why faster level ups and more point accruing systems are not being implemented instead of capping progress and offering a new monetized option for gaining cosmetics. No time frame nor pricing details have been provided yet for the arrival of Spartan Points, with more information coming later.