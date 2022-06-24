AMD releases driver 22.6.1 to fix a single issue on Windows 7

One year ago, AMD released the first Radeon Software driver without official Windows 7 support. Starting with version 21.6.1, you need Windows 10 and newer to run the most recent AMD drivers. Still, sometimes developers release unplanned updates to fix specific issues or security bugs in unsupported products. That is what happened to driver 22.6.1 that AMD has now released for systems running the good-old (and now deceased) Windows 7.

AMD Radeon Software 22.6.1 focuses on fixing a single Windows 7-related bug:

AMD Radeon™ Software may fail to install on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

The company also warn users about two known issues in driver 22.6.1:

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Note that today's release is available only for systems with Windows 7. The most recent update for computers with Windows 10 and 11 is version 22.5.2.