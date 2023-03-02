Minecraft 1.20 becomes the Trails & Tales Update, out this year

Mojang has been slowly unveiling parts of the next major Minecraft Update for some time now, and finally, it has settled on a name. Minecraft 1.20 has officially become the Trails & Tales Update, and it will carry all the features that have so far been announced like Camels, the long-delayed Archeology elements and the Cherry Blossom biome.

"The 1.20 update is all about self expression, specifically self expression through representation, story telling, and world building," said Minecraft Game Director Agnes Larsson regarding this content update's direction. "And, it’s the journey - your trails - that ties it all together. The Minecraft worlds belong to the players – and so do the stories, or tales, about those worlds."

Other fresh features confirmed for this update include the seed seeking mob vote winner the Sniffer, Bamboo blocks, rafts, armor trims, hanging signs, a bookshelf that can hold player-written books, and a variety of decoration blocks as usual.

Introducing Minecraft 1.20: The Trails & Tales Update!



While a release date is still nowhere in sight, Mojang is testing out the features via its Bedrock previews and Java Snapshot builds as development continues. The studio is looking for feedback on these early versions to further improve on each element before they are pushed out to live as part of the Minecraft Trails & Tales Update.