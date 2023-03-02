Windows 11 Beta build 22624.1391 (KB5023011) comes with voice access improvements

After taking a break last week, Microsoft has resumed its release of new Windows 11 Insider Preview beta builds. This latest version, KB5023011, is available in Build 22624.1391 with new features rolling out and Build 22621.1391 with new features off by default.

The big new addition is some improvements in Windows 11's voice access feature. Here's what you can expect:

Redesigned in-app command help page: We have completely renovated the in-app command help page in voice access to make it simpler to use and comprehend. The search bar allows users to quickly find commands and the different categories provide further guidance. Every command now has a description and examples of its variations, making it easier to understand and use. You can access the command help page from Help > View all commands on the voice access bar or use the voice command “what can I say”. Please note that the redesigned in-app help page in voice access may not include all commands and the supplementary information may be inaccurate. We plan to update this in future builds. If you want an exhaustive list of Voice Access commands and extra information about them, we recommend you refer Use voice access to control your PC & author text with your voice – Microsoft Support. Voice access is available in English dialects: We have extended voice access to support other English dialects such as English -UK, English – India, English – New Zealand, English – Canada, English – Australia. When voice access is turned on for the first time, you will be prompted to download a speech model to enable on-device recognition of voice data. In case voice access does not find a speech model matching your display language, you can still choose to proceed ahead to use voice access in English – US. You can always switch to a different language by navigating to Settings > Language on the voice access bar. New text selection & editing commands: We have added some more useful commands to make text selection and editing easier with voice access. To do this Say this Select a range of text in the text box “Select from [text 1] to [text 2]”, e.g., “Select from have to voice access” Delete all the text in a text box “Delete all” Apply bold/underline/italicize formatting on the selected text or last dictated text “Bold that”, “Underline that”, “Italicize that” Remove all whitespaces from selected text or last dictated text “no space that” For example, you dictated “Peyton Davis @outlook.com” in the last utterance and you want to remove all spaces to get output as PeytonDavis@outlook.com Insert “text” at the cursor and capitalize first letter of each word “Caps [text]” ,e.g., “Caps hello world” For example, you want to insert “Hello World ” at the text cursor I nserts “text” at the cursor without any whitespace before “text”. “No space [text]” e.g., “No space Davis”” For example, the text “Peyton” is entered in the text box and now you want to insert “Davis” but do not want a space to be added before Davis. (output: PeytonDavis)

Fixes for BOTH Build 22621.1391 & Build 22624.1391 This update improves the reliability of Windows after you install an update.

Fixed an issue from the last Beta Channel flight which was causing Notification Center, Quick Settings, and taskbar jump lists to not work for some Insiders.

Known issues

Just a reminder: Microsoft is now allowing Insider Beta testers to opt out of getting new builds from now until March 8.