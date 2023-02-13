Sony Xperia 1 V renders cause déjà vu with familiar design

Images and a video of the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 V flagship have been shared on Twitter thanks to leaker @OnLeaks partnering with @greensmartphone.

The phone itself will look familiar to anyone who has seen or used a Sony phone in recent years, as it continues the trend of sticking to the 21:9 aspect ratio display, with a narrow but tall screen. This has been a point of difference for Sony as it is the only manufacturer to use this design and stick with it.

The specs of the device have also been partially revealed, with some details still unconfirmed at this time.

  • Display: 6.5″, flat
  • Dimensions: approximately 161.0 x 69.3 x 8.5 mm
  • Rear camera: triple lens, expected to be 12 MP (main) + 48 MP (wide-angle) + 12 MP (telephoto)
  • Front camera: single lens, expected to be 12 MP
  • Battery: 5000 mAh (unconfirmed)
  • Chip: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (unconfirmed)
  • RAM: 16GB (unconfirmed)

The renders reveal that the phone keeps a few other features that are unique to Sony these days, with the side mounted power button which contains the fingerprint reader, the separate shutter button for controlling the camera, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Xperia 1 V is said to be announced later in the month with its release following in the summer of 2023, and there haven't been any price or availability details revealed either at the moment.

Source: greensmartphones

