Minecraft unveils its newest DLC featuring Pixar's The Incredibles

Earlier this month, Mojang launched the Trials and Tales update for Minecraft, while also expanding support for its famed sandbox title by bringing it to Chromebooks. Last month, meanwhile, the Microsoft-owned studio revealed that Java edition players of the game must move to Microsoft accounts by September 19.

Today, a new The Incredibles DLC has been unveiled for Minecraft by Oreville Studios and Walt Disney Games, focusing on the fictional world brought to life by the popular movie franchise. Alongside that, a character creator item - The Incredibles Supersuit - will be given for free to players purchasing the DLC as well.

Well-known characters from the movies will be included in the DLC, which means of course the whole Incredibles' family including Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack. Villains from the franchise will also make their entry; these include The Omnidroid, Screenslaver, Underminer, and more. Nine skins based on iconic characters from the movies will also be released.

Notably, players will be able to choose among both the good and bad side in the forms of Supers and Villains. The blurb for the content reads:

From exploring the deceivingly calm Parr family home to rescuing hypnotized civilians in the train station and dodging laser attacks by evil robots, this will be one blocky adventure that puts both your brains and combat skills to the test!

The Incredibles DLC can be purchased for the usual price of 1340 Minecraft coins at the game's marketplace. It will require the Minecraft: Bedrock Edition to run, though. The last day to redeem the aforementioned Super Suit Character Creator is June 22.

Despite many years having passed since its launch, Minecraft continues to release a variety of DLC content periodically. A few months back, an Avatar Legends DLC was revealed, while a Soccer Celebration DLC was launched as well.