Minecraft gets new Avatar Legends DLC

A few weeks back, Microsoft released the Soccer Celebration DLC for Minecraft, timed to be released in tandem with the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in the footballing world. Today, Mojang Studios' famed title is receiving yet another Marketplace DLC, this time in the form of Avatar Legends - a new Avatar adventure.

The content included in the DLC is inspired by both Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: The Legend of Korra - well-known television series set in the Avatar universe, that were released in 2005 and 2012, respectively.

The description of the DLC reads as follows:

[...] this immersive DLC sets you on a mission to become the Avatar: the only one who can bend all four elements and restore harmony to the world’s four nations. Explore iconic locations from both series, and meet familiar friends and foes from the Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads on your epic quest!

A multiplayer mode is featured as well, allowing players to venture together with their friends in the process of mastering Bending Arts and dueling former Bending Masters. Over 50 new skins are part Avatar Legends, including iconic characters such as Aang, Korra, Zuko, and Katara.

The DLC can be obtained for the usual price of 1340 coins in Minecraft currency, although it will require the Bedrock Edition to be owned by interested users as well. To celebrate the launch, those who download the DLC will also get a "Blue Spirit Mask" item for free. The denoted item will be redeemable from now through January 13, 2023.