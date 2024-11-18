Mistral AI takes on ChatGPT with big updates for Le Chat

French AI startup Mistral today announced a major update to Le Chat, its consumer AI chat service that competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. Le Chat was first announced in February this year, and it was using Mistral Small and Mistral Large models under the hood.

Le Chat is getting several new features, including web search with citations, a new canvas UI, image and document understanding, the ability to generate images, and more. The best part is that Mistral is giving away all these features for free.

This move is in contrast with ChatGPT and Gemini, which reserve their most advanced models and new features for their paid users. With this move, Mistral is trying to democratize advanced AI chat features with Le Chat.

Under the hood of the new Le Chat is the new Pixtral Large multimodal model that is significantly more powerful than Mistral's previous vision model. For image generation, Mistral has partnered with Black Forest Labs to use their Flux model.

Similar to ChatGPT custom GPTs and Gemini Gems, Le Chat also allows users to create their own agents for repetitive workflows. The created agents can be published and shared with others.

The Mistral team wrote the following regarding the updated Le Chat launch:

"At Mistral AI, our approach to AI is different – we’re not chasing AGI at all costs; our mission is to instead place frontier AI in your hands, so you get to decide what to do with advanced AI capabilities. This approach has allowed us to be quite frugal with our capital, while consistently delivering frontier capabilities at affordable price points. On Le Chat, we’re offering a generous free tier with these beta features and working towards premium tiers with higher service guarantees."

You can check out the updated Le Chat here.