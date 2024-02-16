More Xbox games like Microsoft Flight Simulator could reportedly appear on other platforms

On Thursday, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirmed that four of the company's Xbox-PC games will soon appear on other platforms. Spencer declined to name those games and platforms, but some reports claim they will include Sony's PlayStation 5 and Nintendo's Switch consoles, and the games could be H-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded.

While Spencer said the four games will not include Starfield or the upcoming Indiana Jones game, a new report from The Verge claims Microsoft is considering bigger games that could be released to competing platforms.

Perhaps the most interesting reported game that might come to other platforms is Microsoft Flight Simulator. Technically, the flight sim is Microsoft's oldest software franchise, with the first version launched in November 1982. After an over-decade break, the company launched a new version of the game in 2020 for the PC and later for the Xbox. It plans to launch a new entry, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, later this year. It would certainly be interesting to play the game on a Sony-based game console.

The report also says that Microsoft's Gears of War shooter series, along with possibly the next unannounced game in the Doom franchise, could be released to competing platforms. The story does add there has not been a final decision made on bringing these franchises to PS5 or Switch.

In his announcement this week, Spencer said the four Xbox-PC games that would be developed for other platforms include two "community-driven" games. Porting them to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch could extend their overall life. Spencer added the two other games are smaller titles that have basically reached the end of their lives on Xbox and PC. Releasing them for rival consoles would definitely boost sales, and if successful, Spencer said that could pave the way for sequels.

We will post updates when Microsoft officially announces the four games coming to other consoles later this year.