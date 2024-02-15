Microsoft will release four Xbox games on other platforms but not Starfield or Indiana Jones

As part of today's special episode of the official Xbox Podcast, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer did confirm that four current Xbox-PC first-party games will be available sometime in the near future on other consoles.

Spencer declined to specify what games will be offered to other gaming platforms, but he made some hits about what they might be. He said that all the games are over a year old and added that two of those titles are "kind of community-driven games." Putting these games on other platforms will allow Microsoft "to continue to invest in them."

Phil Spencer stated that the other two games are smaller titles. These games were never designed to be big exclusive titles and they have now reached their limits on the Xbox and PC platforms to go to other video game consoles. The idea is to "just drive more business value out of those games." Spencer hinted that if those two games were successful on other platforms, Microsoft could make sequels to those titles or at least games similar to those projects.

One thing Microsoft Gaming CEO confirmed is that 2023's biggest Xbox first-party title, Starfield, will not be coming to other platforms. The upcoming Indiana Jones game will also be an Xbox and PC exclusive. He also said that Xbox fans should not expect all of Microsoft's Xbox library to show up on other consoles.

Microsoft President of Game Studios Matt Booty added that no matter what, all of Microsoft's games will be released on Xbox, all of those games will be Day One launches on Xbox Game Pass, and that Game Pass will only be available on Xbox.

Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long to get the official word from Microsoft on the four games that will show up on other consoles.