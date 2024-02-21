Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is coming to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch

Fans of Star Wars video games recall the classic Battlefront shooter titles of the mid-2000s, developed by the now-defunct Pandemic Studios, with a lot of fondness. Today, Aspyr Media announced it will release those classic games to support the latest platforms in the form of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection.

The official Star Wars website has the details on this collection of the classic Star Wars Battlefront 1 and 2 games. Both of them will support both offline and online modes, with up to 64 online players. As with the original, the online game modes will allow players to fight on the ground, in vehicles, and even in space battles with settings based on the first six Star Wars movies.

The collection will also have offline campaign modes for both games and there will be support for two-player split screen multiplayer modes.

There's also some all-new content for players to check out with this release. The Hero Assault mode now supports all of the game's ground maps. The first Battlefront game will add a new map, Jabba's Palace. The second Battlefront game will add a number of new maps (Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena) and two extra heroes (Asajj Ventress and Kit Fisto).

The collection will be released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 14. There's no word on if there will be any cross-platform online play.

This is turning out to be a big period of time for fans of classic Star Wars video games. Next week, Nightdive Studios will release a remastered version of the 1995 first person shooter Star Wars: Dark Forces. It will also launch on the same platforms as the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection.