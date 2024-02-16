The latest Baldur's Gate 3 patch is rolling out with better on-screen kissing and more

Baldur's Gate 3 continues to be a popular game several months after its release in August 2023. The PC version on Steam is still in the top 10 list in terms of sales and in the top 20 in terms of concurrent online players.

Today, the game's developer and publisher, Larian, is rolling out the game's next major patch. The notes for Patch 6 show two small but interesting new improvements to the game. The biggest improvement should appear to the many gamers who enjoy the more romantic aspects of Baldur's Gate 3.

As Larian states in the release notes:

All characters now have unique kisses that reflect their personality, with an emphasis on the plural. These kisses are randomised and vary from the incredibly romantic to… uh, a little more intense.

Larian also says that characters that are shorter or taller than normal have had changes made to their kissing animation as well. Also, when you enter into one of the game's camps, you can see some improvements in the idle animations for your companion characters with this new patch.

The extensive patch notes also include lots of bug fixes for various issues. It also adds some extra Legendary Actions for some of the boss enemies.

Patch 6 rolls out today to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation users. If you play Baldur's Gate 3 on the PC, expect a pretty hefty 150GB file to download. Mac gamers will have to wait a little longer to get Patch 6.

In related news, Baldur's Gate 3 was one of the big winners this week in the annual D.I.C.E. Awards. It received the top award for Game of the Year and also won for Role Playing Game of the Year. In addition, it picked up awards for Best Story, Game Direction, and Game Design categories.