Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer shows off new versions of classic characters and fatalities

Summer Games Fest 2023 showed off the first gameplay footage from the upcoming fighting game Mortal Kombat 1, and the reboot of the successful franchise looks like it will be as brutal as ever. In fact, the trailer for the game is so brutal, you have to watch it directly on YouTube. You will be able to also get those great X-Ray attacks as well.

The trailer showed a number of new fatalities and also some of the characters that will be returning in new roles. That includes characters like Raiden, Liu Kang (who is now a God of Fire), Scorpion, Sub Zero, Kitana, Johnny Cage, and many more.

It also showed off the concept of Kameo Fighters, which will be characters that players can call in to make some quick moves, which should make for some very interesting new combos in battle. Some of the characters you can bring in include Kano and Goro, and if you play Sub Zero, you can also bring in a second version of Sub Zero. The trailer didn't reveal much in terms of the game's story but we will likely hear much more about that in the coming weeks and months.

Netherrealm Studios head Ed Boon also talked on stage at Summer Games Fest about the addition of Jean-Claude Van Damme as a version of Johnny Cage. The original Mortal Kombat began development as a Jean-Claude Van Damme-based game. Boon said the alternate Johnny Cage will not only look like Jean-Claude Van Damme but the actor will also voice his alter ego as well.

You can preorder the console versions now on Amazon. Mortal Kombat 1 is due for release on September 19. Stay tuned for some more news from Summer Games Fest.

