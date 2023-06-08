Witchfire launches in early access on September 20; check out the new trailer

The Astronauts, the development team made up of former members of People Can Fly, are returning to the first-person shooter genre with Witchfire. Today at Summer Games Fest, it was announced that the game will be released in early access on September 20, exclusively on the Epic Games Store.

A new gameplay trailer was also released, showing off some of the unique combinations of firearms and spells that will be a part of Witchfire. Here's a quick summary of the game's features:

Dark Fantasy — With Guns! - Witchfire is a first-person shooter from the creative leads behind Painkiller and Bulletstorm. A roguelite for people who hate roguelites, the game offers a challenging but satisfying gameplay experience, and with multiple roads to victory.

At War With Witches - Desperate for a chance to triumph in the deadly war against witches, the Church calls on forbidden pagan magic to turn willing sinners into immortal witch hunters called prayers. Armed with powerful spells and fearsome firearms conjured by the best Vatican sorcerers, your mission is to find the infamous witch of the Black Sea, destroy the phantom army that protects her, and retrieve a mysterious artifact that can finally turn the tide of war.

Immersive Graphics in a Grimdark World - Like The Astronauts’ previous title (The Vanishing of Ethan Carter), Witchfire uses photogrammetry technology to achieve stunning visuals and a grim, immersive dark fantasy world.

The Astronauts received an EpicMegaGrant award to help them develop the game so the studio didn't have to rely on a publisher's money. Of course, the game itself is using Epic's Unreal Engine, which the team has used when they helped to create Bulletstorm at People Can Fly.

You can wishlist Witchfire right now on the Epic Games Store. Hopefully we will get even more info on the game before its September 20 early access release date.