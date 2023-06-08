Here's how to watch Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase today, and what to expect

With not-E3 week officially kicking off, Summer Game Fest is returning for another showcase event later today. Like in previous years, the Geoff Keighley production is poised to be a cross-industry showcase with "wall-to-wall video game news, updates, and world premieres," from both major publishers and indie studios.

Hosted at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles by Keighley in front of a live audience, the original program is going live today, June 8, at 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 9pm CEST / 8pm BST. The show is expected to be around two hours in length.

All of the mainstream platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, TikTok, Steam will be streaming the event alongside many other creator channels with their own watch parties.

Thanks to its platform-agnostic nature, the show should have announcements from big players in the industry like Microsoft, EA, Sony, Activision, Capcom, Ubisoft, and others. At least a few surprise reveals are to be expected, though keep in mind that some of these publishers (like Xbox and Ubisoft) will probably keep high-profile reveals for their own upcoming events.

While most of Summer Game Fest's announcements are being kept under wraps for the big presentation, there have already been some confirmations. Netherrealm Studios will be bringing Mortal Kombat 1 to the showcase, revealing the highly-anticipated reboot's first gameplay footage.

Also present will be Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake 2, which received its first trailer at the Sony showcase a couple of weeks ago, as well as CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion. EA will have more to show from its upcoming magic-based FPS Immortals of Aveum at the show too.

There is a slate of more publisher showcases happening following the Summer Game Fest kickoff event in the next week. Head here to get a rundown of each show and when they will take place.