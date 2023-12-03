Mortal Kombat 1 Quan Chi DLC trailer released; upcoming story-based DLC confirmed

In October, developer NetherRealm and publisher Warner Bors Games added Invincible's Omni-Man to the list of fighters in Mortal Kombat 1. Today, the first gameplay trailer for the second DLC fighter dropped, featuring Quan Chi.

The trailer, as posted on YouTube, shows Quan Chi's abilities as both a fighter and as a sorcerer in the MK universe. He opens portals to the NeatherRealm that can cause his fists and feet to teleport to their targets, or to bring forth tentacles from that same realm. He also can fight off spells that look like glowing skulls to defeat enemies, and he has a rather slick, but also messy, Fatality move.

You can purchase the Mortal Komba1 Premium Edition or add the optional Kombat Pack to the game's Standard Edition to access the Quan Chi DLC download one week early on December 12. Everyone else can get access to the character on December 19.

The trailer also shows off another one of the game's upcoming Kameo Fighters, Khameleon. The female ninja character will be added to Mortal Kombat 1 sometime in January.

At the end of the trailer, we also get to see Quan Chi's face off with another upcoming DLC fighter. That will be Peacemaker, the DC Comics anti-hero that was featured in The Suicide Squad movie and later in his own Max streaming show Peacemaker. John Cena played him both times and will voice the character for his Mortal Kombat 1 appearance. He will debut sometime in February.

NetherRealm head Ed Boon made these reveals at Brazil's CCXP convention today. He also confirmed in a panel discussion (via FutureBoyWho2 on X), that Mortal Kombat 1 will have a story-based DLC continuation sometime in the future, similar to Mortal Kombat 11's Aftermath expansion. He also added that "we have a big surprise after that" story expansion. Boon stated that the team plans to support Mortal Kombat 1 longer than it did with Mortal Kombat 11.

