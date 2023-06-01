Samsung 970 EVO Plus, 990 PRO 2TB SSDs further drop in prices, reach all-time low on Amazon

Currently, on Amazon, the 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD is selling for only $112 while the 2TB 990 PRO is available at only $169. The prices for these SSDs have dropped to their all-time low on Amazon and Newegg today so, get these for yourselves while you can.

The 970 EVO Plus is powered by V-NAND technology and firmware optimization, offering enhanced NAND performance and greater power efficiency. It is capable of reaching sequential read speeds of up to 3500 MB/s, and sequential write speeds of up to 3300 MB/s. It can be an ideal tool to help expand storage capacity and save space for other components, with the ability to fit up to 2TB onto the compact M.2 (2280) form factor.

For improved heat dissipation, the 970 EVO Plus features Samsung's advanced nickel-coated controller and heat spreader. For the minimization of performance drops, the Dynamic Thermal Guard automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures.

With the Samsung Magician software, you get a range of tools to aid in keeping your drive up to date, monitor drive health and speed, and enhance overall performance. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus variation, being 53% faster than the Samsung 970 EVO, delivers high performance for intensive workloads on PCs and workstations.

2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD (NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive, V-NAND Technology, Storage and Memory Expansion for Gaming, Graphics w/ Heat Control, Max Speed): $112.09 (Amazon US) - $114.99 (Newegg US)

2TB Samsung 990 PRO SSD (PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal Solid State Drive, Fastest Speed for Gaming, Heat Control, Direct Storage and Memory Expansion for Video Editing, Heavy Graphics): $169.99 (Amazon US) - $169.99 (Newegg US)

As an Amazon and Newegg Associate, when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

