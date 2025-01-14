New Teams Preview feature lets you pop out Chat, Copilot and Notes panes

Microsoft has just announced that members of Teams Public Preview or Microsoft 365 Targeted release can begin popping out their Chat, Copilot, and Notes panes during a Teams meeting. The new feature is still in preview, so Microsoft is soliciting feedback from users. However, it is hoped that the feature will let people adapt their setup to maximize productivity and best adapt to their display size.

Aside from being a member of Teams Public Preview or Microsoft 365 Targeted release, you also need to be running the new Teams on Windows or Mac. If you have an IT admin managing your Teams settings, they need to enable Show Preview features in their update policy.

To use the feature if you're eligible, look for the pop-out icon at the top of the Chat, Copilot, or Notes side panes, which looks like two squares overlapping and an arrow next to the side pane close button. Do note that the Copilot side pane is only available with a Microsoft 365 Copilot license.

Once you've popped out the panes, they will appear in their own window, which you can move around. You can resize them and have them side by side so that you can keep a tab on what's going on in each environment, the video call or the chat.

As a preview feature, Microsoft wants to hear your thoughts. To give your feedback, go to Settings and More> Feedback in the top right corner of the Teams app, and then select either Report a problem, Give a compliment, or Suggest a feature to share your thoughts.