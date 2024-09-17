Microsoft reveals more about how the new Copilot Agents work with Teams

On Monday, a number of announcements revealed some new features for Microsoft 365 Copilot users. That included the introduction of Copilot Agents, which will offer automation features designed to handle tasks that humans would normally do. They can be activated with text prompts or work autonomously. Today, Microsoft revealed more about how Copilot Agents will work with its Teams online meeting, chat, and collaboration app.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that Copilot Agents that work with Teams can be found in the Teams app store. The agents can be quickly identified in the store because they all have a Copilot logo. The app store also has a dedicated "Copilot agents" category in its main menu.

Once a Teams user has found, downloaded, and installed the Copilot Agent app from the store, iit may not be automatically enabled. The blog post states that some users may be required to enter a Microsoft 365 Copilot chat and then click on a toggle to allow them to. Others may need to be activated by going to the right menu on the Copilot chat.

One of the Copilot Agents that are available in the Teams store is Microsoft Meetup. Here is an example of how it will work for one person:

Jane, a project manager, uses Microsoft Meetup to keep track of her guests for the day. She has previously invited and scheduled several meetings with different stakeholders using the agent. To see who all the guests for the day are, she types '@Microsoft Meetup' into the Copilot chat, which activates the agent and shows the view prompts option. She clicks on 'View prompts' to see the sample prompts. She then clicks on 'List my guests for the day,' which triggers the agent to display a list of all the guests she has invited, along with their names, roles, and meeting times.

Some of the other Copilot Agents include Priority Matrix, which is designed to track personal tasks and balance an employee's workload, and Creately Teams, which can generate diagrams and flow maps for teams, among other things.

Microsoft revealed on Monday that Microsoft 365 Copilot users will see the new Agents features roll out over the next several weeks.