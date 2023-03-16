Newly leaked video shows a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation created by AI-based Copilot

Starting at 11 am Eastern time (8 am Pacific time), Microsoft will hold a live stream presentation with the title, "The Future of Work with AI". However, it looks like part of that presentation has been leaked onto the internet.

Noted leaker "WalkingCat" posted a video on his Twitter account labeled "PowerPoint Copilot", It shows how the AI feature can create a PowerPoint presentation just by linking the program to a previous company proposal made in Microsoft World. The video shows a cursor clicking on the new "Copilot" menu selection at the top right of the PowerPoint app. It makes the transformation from Word document to PowerPoint presentation look pretty seamless.

After the PowerPoint file is made, you can simply choose to keep it, or Copilot can give you some additional editing choices, like adding animations, or giving the presentation a more "modern style"

We will likely be seeing a lot of these AI-assisted Office apps in Microsoft's live stream later today. We will post the major news from "The Future of Work with AI" as it is revealed.