Microsoft updates Office apps with a new section for managing add-ins

Neowin · with 1 comment

A Microsoft 365 logo next to a Microsfot Word logo

Microsoft has announced a new section for managing Word, Excel, and PowerPoint add-ins. The updated button is now rolling out to Office apps on Windows and their web-based counterparts.

Office add-ins are like browser extensions—they add extra features and third-party integrations to enhance your experience and bring new capabilities. Here is how Microsoft describes them:

Office add-ins are software extensions that add extra features to Microsoft Office applications such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. For example, an Office add-in might add a new tool for formatting text, or a new feature for analyzing data. Most Office add-ins are developed by third-party developers and can be downloaded and installed from the Microsoft Office Store.

A screenshot of Word for the Web with the highlighted add-ins button

With the updated Windows and web-based Office apps, you can browse and add new add-ins from the Home page. Click the Add-ins button and select the one you need from the list of popular extensions. If the add-in is not there, click the More add-ins button. Alternatively, go to File > Get Add-ins, where you can view or remove installed add-ins by clicking Manage My Add-ins.

The new add-ins button is now rolling out to Office apps on Windows with version 2301 (build number 16026.20146) and newer. Note that Microsoft is shipping new Office features in waves to ensure stability and smooth rollout, so it might take a few more days before you get them. You can learn more about Office add-ins on the Microsoft 365 Insider website.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently announced a new default font, Aptos, to replace the aging Calibri. Aptos will soon be available for all users—the recent update on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page revealed Microsoft's plans to ship Aptos in September 2023. If you want to get it now, enroll in the Microsoft 365 Insider program to preview early updates.

Report a problem with article
starfield screenshot
Next Article

Starfield launch times revealed, Elgato to sell special edition Starfield Stream Deck

Sony acquires Audeze
Previous Article

Sony Interactive Entertainment acquires high-end headphone maker Audeze

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment

Advertisement