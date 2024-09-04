Insider claims Nintendo Switch 2 could be revealed later this month

Rumors have been circulating that Nintendo may announce its next console, likely to be called the Nintendo Switch 2, later in October. According to industry insiders, Nintendo may actually be getting ready to show a next-generation console sooner rather than later.

A respected journalist, Christopher Dring, has revealed that "industry whispers" suggest an announcement or reveal of some sort will happen imminently. Of course, a proper launch isn't very likely to take place, but there's a chance Nintendo will at least officially announce the Switch 2, possibly even its official name.

With industry whispers around ‘something’ Switch 2-related happening this month. I thought I’d remind everyone of the official list of the greatest games consoles of all time.



1. Nintendo Switch

2. Everyone else — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) September 4, 2024

That would fit, given that the original Nintendo Switch was first revealed back in October 2016. If these rumors are right, weeks could be all that remain before anticipation for the Switch 2 finally reaches its climax.

Although that might suggest a reveal is imminent, the actual on-sale date of the Nintendo Switch 2 may be rather more distant. Industry whispers of late has indicated the console isn't expected to launch during the current fiscal year.

Worth mentioning, Nintendo said earlier this year "we will make an ﻿announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year." The company's current fiscal year comes to a close on March 31, 2025, which means an announcement may not be all that far away.

The delayed release timeline could be attributed to various factors, such as supply chain challenges or the need for extensive development and optimization.

The Switch has been a huge success for Nintendo. In fact, it recently became the best-selling console of all time in the Japan. However, its Nvidia Tegra X1 mobile processor is certainly starting to show its age against Sony and Microsoft's consoles.