NVIDIA GeForce Now adds even more PC Game Pass titles including Gears Tactics

After quietly adding Starfield to NVIDIA GeForce Now on Wednesday, the PC cloud gaming service has made its usual Thursday update, adding 15 more games to its library of titles.

Among the new games listed by NVIDIA are three more that subscribers to Microsoft's PC Game Pass service can now access on GeForce Now. That includes Gears Tactics, the turn-based strategy spin-off of Microsoft's Gears of War sci-fi shooter series. PC Game Pass users can also stream Descenders and Amnesia: The Bunker on the service today.

GeForce Now members can also stream the newly released games Gunbrella, Tavernacle!, and Ubisoft's latest arcade racing game The Crew Motorfest starting today. The latter game is also available on GeForce Now via a five-hour free trial version from now until September 17. Capcom has also added another of its library titles, the action game Devil May Cry 5, to the service.

Here's the full list of this week's new NVIDIA GeForce Now game editions:

Tavernacle! (New release on Steam, Sept. 11)

Gunbrella (New release on Steam, Sept. 13)

The Crew Motorfest (New release on Ubisoft Connect, Sept. 14)

Amnesia: The Bunker (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Descenders (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Devil May Cry 5 (Steam)

Gears Tactics (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Last Call BBS (Xbox)

The Matchless Kungfu (Steam)

Mega City Police (Steam)

Opus Magnum (Xbox)

Remnant II (Epic Games Store)

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition (Xbox)

Superhot (Xbox)

Vampyr (Xbox)

NVIDIA has already confirmed that a number of major fall PC game releases will be available at launch for GeForce Now. They include Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Payday 3, and Party Animals. Hopefully, the service will also be adding more of Microsoft's first-party PC/Xbox games for its subscribers in the coming weeks and months.