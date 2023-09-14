Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and pets DLC for The Sims 4 join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Microsoft has kicked off yet another Xbox Free Play Days promotion right as the weekend approaches. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Core members (formerly Xbox Live Gold) can now jump in to play two games over the weekend without having to purchase anything extra. Through the weekend, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs expansion are available to try out.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is Gearbox Software's latest entry into its Borderlands saga of action games with a whacky humor. This is a spin-off with a fantasy spin that offers a tabletop realm to fight and loot through, with series regular Tiny Tina coming in as the host. In addition to guns, there's magic spells involved this time too for players to customize their characters. As usual, local and online co-op is supported too.

Next up is the Cats and Dogs expansion for EA's massively popular life simulation entry The Sims 4. With it, the worlds of players will get populated with a multitude of these four-legged friends to interact and form relationships with. This expansion also brings a Create A Pet system for players to craft their own cats, dogs, puppies and kittens, while also being able to give them specific personalities and even fur patterns. Don’t forget that the base game is now a free experience too.

This promotion's game and the expansion bundle are currently discounted too, offering players a cheaper option to continue their playthroughs after Free Play Days' end on Monday:

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $19.79 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs and Pet Stuff Bundle - $15.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

The experiences included in this Free Play Days event will finish their runs in the weekend event on Sunday, Sunday, September 17 at 11:59 PT. As mentioned before, only Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can jump in to try them out.

