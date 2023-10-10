Intel Arc A580 GPU graphics cards are finally confirmed with prices starting at $179.99

It's been a pretty poorly kept secret, but today Intel finally and officially announced the Arc A580 GPU. The newest member of the Intel Arc graphics chip family already has some beta drivers to download that support it.

In a press release, Intel stated:

The new product fills the middle of the Intel Arc discrete graphics product stack for gamers and creators, delivering advanced gaming performance at 1080p high settings on popular modern games, high frame rates on esports titles and a comprehensive set of media capabilities.

Some of the GPU's hardware features include:

Xe-cores - 24

- 24 Render Slices - 6

- 6 Ray Tracing Units - 24

- 24 Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (Intel XMX) Engines - 384

- 384 Xe Vector Engines - 384

- 384 Graphics Clock - 1700 MHz

- 1700 MHz TBP - 185 W

- 185 W PCI Express Configurations - Up to PCI Express 4.0 x16

- Up to PCI Express 4.0 x16 Device ID0 - x56A2

- x56A2 Memory Size - 8 GB

- 8 GB Memory Type - GDDR6

- GDDR6 Graphics Memory Interface - 256 bit

- 256 bit Graphics Memory Bandwidth - 512 GB/s

- 512 GB/s Graphics Memory Speed- 16 Gbps

Intel also posted a chart showing some of the frames per second that are possible with the new Arc A580 GPU. It claims that it can run titles like Blizzard's Diablo IV at up to 155fps, Baldur's Gate 3 at up to 119fps, and Cyberpunk 2077, with XeSS and Ray Tracing turned on at 85fpg.

Intel is not selling its own Arc A580 graphics card, at least not at the moment. However, third parties are selling their own cards with the GPU. You can find two of them on Newegg now. One is the Sparkle Intel Arc A580 ORC OC Edition which is priced at $179.9. The other is the ASRock Challenger Arc A580 which is priced a bit higher at $184.99. Intel says that GUNNIR will also sell its own Arc A580 graphics card.

