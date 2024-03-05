Nvidia 551.76 WHQL Game-Ready driver is out with The Thaumaturge support and NVENC fixes

The Nvidia 551.76 WHQL Game-Ready driver is now available for download to those using a supported graphics card from the "green camp." The latest update delivers DLSS 3 and Reflex support and various optimizations for The Thaumaturge. It also fixes NVENC issues and stability problems in The Talos Principle 2 and adds support for the new Nvidia app, which unifies the GeForce Experience and the Nvidia Contol Panel.
What is new in Nvidia 551.76 WHQL Game-Ready driver?
Game Ready for The Thaumaturge
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including The Thaumaturge. In addition, this driver supports the beta release of NVIDIA App, which unifies GeForce Experience and the NVIDIA Control Panel.
Fixed Gaming Bugs
- The Talos Principle 2: Game stability issues when DLSS FG is enabled.
Fixed General Bugs
- Using NVENC to encode videos may result in corrupted videos or error message on GeForce GTX 16xx GPUs.
- Steamwebhelper.exe blocking notebook display mode switch.
And here is the list of known bugs:
- [Netflix] Display issues for videos when using Edge browser. Recommend using Windows Netflix application as workaround.
- GeForce GTX 10/RTX 20 series: PC may randomly freeze when Windows HardwareAccelerated GPU Scheduling and NVIDIA SLI are both enabled.
Nvidia 551.76 WHQL supports 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 systems with the following graphics cards:
|Architectures
|RTX Series
|GTX Series
|TITAN Series
|
Ada Lovelace
|GeForce RTX 40 Series
GeForce RTX 30 Series
GeForce RTX 20 Series
|GeForce GTX 16 Series
GeForce GTX 10 Series
GeForce GTX 900
GeForce GTX 700
GeForce GTX TITAN X
|
TITAN RTX
You can download Nvidia's latest driver from the official website or the GeForce Experience app on existing installations. Full release notes are available here (PDF).
