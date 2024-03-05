Nvidia 551.76 WHQL Game-Ready driver is out with The Thaumaturge support and NVENC fixes

The Nvidia 551.76 WHQL Game-Ready driver is now available for download to those using a supported graphics card from the "green camp." The latest update delivers DLSS 3 and Reflex support and various optimizations for The Thaumaturge. It also fixes NVENC issues and stability problems in The Talos Principle 2 and adds support for the new Nvidia app, which unifies the GeForce Experience and the Nvidia Contol Panel.

What is new in Nvidia 551.76 WHQL Game-Ready driver?

Game Ready for The Thaumaturge This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including The Thaumaturge. In addition, this driver supports the beta release of NVIDIA App, which unifies GeForce Experience and the NVIDIA Control Panel. Fixed Gaming Bugs The Talos Principle 2: Game stability issues when DLSS FG is enabled. Fixed General Bugs Using NVENC to encode videos may result in corrupted videos or error message on GeForce GTX 16xx GPUs.

Steamwebhelper.exe blocking notebook display mode switch.

And here is the list of known bugs:

[Netflix] Display issues for videos when using Edge browser. Recommend using Windows Netflix application as workaround.

GeForce GTX 10/RTX 20 series: PC may randomly freeze when Windows HardwareAccelerated GPU Scheduling and NVIDIA SLI are both enabled.

Nvidia 551.76 WHQL supports 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 systems with the following graphics cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

You can download Nvidia's latest driver from the official website or the GeForce Experience app on existing installations. Full release notes are available here (PDF).