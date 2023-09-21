The NVIDIA GeForce 537.42 WHQL graphics driver adds Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty support

NVIDIA has started rolling out a new WHQL graphics driver, with the version number 537.42, for its GeForce GPU-based graphics cards. It includes new support and optimizations for a number of games, particularly the new Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update and next week's release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

You can learn a lot more about the new graphics features that the game supports with the new driver, including the first use of DLSS 3.5, in this article.

Here is the changelog:

Whats new in NVIDIA 537.42 WHQL Game Ready for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty



This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3.5 technology and DLSS Ray Reconstruction including Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Further support for new titles leveraging NVIDIA DLSS technology includes the launch of Warhaven and Witchfire which support DLSS 3, as well as the arrival of Party Animals which supports DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex technology. Fixed General Bugs [Octane Render]: intersection shaders cause slowdown in performance [4164876]

[Octane Render]: intersection shaders cause slowdown in performance [4164876] [Octane Render]: inconsistent behavior and broken motion keys using TLAS with numKeys=2 [4088077] Open Issues [Halo Infinite] Significant performance drop is observed on Maxwell-based GPUs. [4052711]

[DaVinci Resolve] This driver implements a fix for creative application stability issues seen during heavy memory usage. We’ve observed some situations where this fix has resulted in performance degradation when running DaVinci Resolve. This will be addressed in an upcoming driver release. [4172676] Operating System Issues: [Windows 10 Fall Creators Update][HDTV]: 12 bpc is automatically applied even on

HDTVs that support only 8 bpc, resulting in a scrambled display. [2007663] To work around, open the NVIDIA Control Panel -> Change Resolution page, select “Use NVIDIA color settings,” then set the Output color depth to 8 bpc. Application Issues: Some games and applications are designed to run at a fixed frame rate, and consequently do not take advantage of NVIDIA G-Sync. To prevent issues, G-Sync may be disabled for those applications.

You can check out the full release notes for the new drivers here (in PDF format).

You can download the NVIDIA 537.42 WHQL driver from the official website or using the GeForce Experience app. Note that it is only available to 64-bit Windows 10 and 11. 32-bit Windows 10 and Windows 8.1/8/7 are no longer supported.