NVIDIA GeForce Now will add Microsoft's Age of Empires games to the cloud gaming service

Microsoft continues to honor its agreement with NVIDIA to add its games to the GeForce Now cloud gaming service. Today, NVIDIA announced that the four games in the long-running Age of Empires RTS series will be added to GeForce Now later in June.

The first three titles will be the Definitive Edition versions of those games, while gamers will get the Anniversary Edition of Age of Empires IV. NVIDIA said that the games will also get future expansions and seasons of extra content through GeForce Now.

The Age of Empires franchise will join the list of at least 20 games that are due to be added to GeForce Now in the month of June. Here's the current list:

Killer Frequency (New release on Steam, June 1)

Amnesia: The Bunker (New release on Steam, June 6)

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie (New release on Steam, June 8)

Dordogne (New release on Steam, June 13)

Aliens: Dark Descent (New release on Steam, June 20)

Trepang2 (New release on Steam, June 21)

Layers of Fear (New release on Steam)

Park Beyond (New release on Steam)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (New release on Steam)

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (Steam)

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Steam)

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (Steam)

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition (Steam)

Derail Valley (Steam)

I Am Fish (Steam)

Golf Gang (Steam)

Contraband Police (Steam)

Bloons TD 6 (Steam)

Darkest Dungeon (Steam)

Darkest Dungeon II (Steam)

Keep in mind that this list is tentative and that more games could be added to GeForce Now in June that have yet to be revealed. It's also possible that one or more games on this list could get delayed beyond June.

NVIDIA GeForce Now added a total of 22 games in May, but one of them that was previously on the list, Conquerer’s Blade, did not actually launch last month. We will have to see if it will pop in during June.