'New Year, New Age' stream will show off Age of Mythology: Retold and more in February

The Age of Empires franchise has been returning in a big way in recent years. Alongside remasters for almost all of the classic entries and new content in the form of expansions, even a brand-new game materialized a few years ago. Now, Microsoft and the Age development teams are teasing a big year for the series.

A games showcase dedicated just to the real-time strategy franchise is soon incoming. "Here on the Age of Empires team, we’ve got a LOT lined up for 2024," says today's announcement. "Instead of trying to summarize it in a lengthy blog post, we decided to make a show of it,"

As for what fans can expect, the first reveal of the highly-anticipated Age of Mythology remaster, a new campaign expansion for Age of Empires II, new civilization DLC for Age of Empires III, the next season of Age of Empires IV, Age of Empires Mobile gameplay, and more will be at the show. Here's a rundown of will be there:

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition : We’ll reveal a brand-new campaign-focused expansion and an extended look at exclusive gameplay.

: We’ll reveal a brand-new campaign-focused expansion and an extended look at exclusive gameplay. Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition : After giving our players a new way to play for free in 2023, we are excited to reveal a new DLC with new civilizations.

: After giving our players a new way to play for free in 2023, we are excited to reveal a new DLC with new civilizations. Age of Empires IV : Coming off our best-selling expansion ever with The Sultans Ascend, we will share updates on an upcoming brand-new season and a new in-game reward.

: Coming off our best-selling expansion ever with The Sultans Ascend, we will share updates on an upcoming brand-new season and a new in-game reward. Age of Empires Mobile : TiMi Studios, the award-winning developer, will share a first-time look at gameplay and give us a behind the scenes look into their studio. The team will share their passion for Age of Empires and their vision to bring the franchise to new and existing fans alike.

: TiMi Studios, the award-winning developer, will share a first-time look at gameplay and give us a behind the scenes look into their studio. The team will share their passion for Age of Empires and their vision to bring the franchise to new and existing fans alike. Age of Mythology: Retold: The team will take us behind the curtain in the studio to show how they are developing this beloved game for a new, modern experience. Fans can expect a unique unveiling of a few mythological creatures that you won’t want to miss.

The “New Year, New Age” livestream will kick off at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 18:00 UTC on February 23, 2024. The show can be caught across the Age of Empires channels on Twitch, YouTube, Steam, as well as Chinese broadcasting portals Bilibili, HuyaTV and DouyuTV.