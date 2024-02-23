Microsoft reveals more info on future updates for Age of Empires III and IV

Microsoft revealed a ton of new content for most of its Age of Empires games during a special live stream earlier today. It also announced that it hit a milestone of 50 million players for the entire RTS game franchise.

Players of Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition will be getting a new DLC sometime in late 2024. It will include two new civilizations to try out. While they were not actually revealed by name, images of two country flags, Denmark and the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, were shown during the live stream. No other details about this DLC pack were revealed. You can play a free trial version of Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition on Steam right now.

Age of Empires IV, which added The Sultans Ascend expansion pack in November 2023, will get some new content this spring, which will also commence its Season 7 update. The updates will add team-ranked play for the Xbox edition and a Free For All mode for Quickmatch. More info on the updates and Season 7 will be revealed in the near future.

Unfortunately, there was no info about major updates coming to Age of Empires I. Still, Microsoft did reveal during the livestream that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will get its own expansion pack late this year. The long awaited remastered version of the spin-off game, Age of Mythology Retold, will launch sometime in 2024 for PC and Xbox, and, of course, will be a Day One release for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

All in all, this looks to be a very busy 2024 for the AoE franchise, with new updates and expansion packs for three out of the four main games, plus the launch of Age of Mythology Retold. It will be interesting to see if all of this new content could cause Microsoft to launch another all-new game in the franchise.