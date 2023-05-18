NVIDIA unveils RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti starting at $299

NVIDIA has revealed two highly-anticipated mid-range video cards to join its RTX 40 series lineup. The RTX 4060 and its more powerful sibling, the RTX 4060 Ti, will soon bring NVIDIA's latest GPU tech into the budget-friendly territory with a price tag starting at just $299.

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and GeForce RTX 4060 deliver unparalleled performance at fantastic value — bringing for the first time to the company’s popular 60-class twice the horsepower of the latest gaming consoles, including ray tracing for premium image quality on top games.

NVIDIA touts the RTX 4060 Ti as the "ultimate graphics cards for 1080p gaming." It promises an average of 2.6x performance uplift compared to the RTX 2060 SUPER and 1.5x compared to the RTX 3060 Ti when using frame generation or DLSS. The RTX 4060 Ti will be available in two variants: a cheaper one with 8GB of VRAM and a more expensive one with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

The NVIDIA RTX 4060 (8GB) aims at 1.7x performance improvements over the RTX 3060 and 2.3x over the RTX 2060 (with DLSS). Without frame generation technologies, users can expect 1.2x and 1.6x FPS improvements.

RTX 4060 Ti RTX 4060 RTX 3060 Ti RTX 3060 Chip AD106 AD107 GA104 TU106 Cores 4352 3072 4864 3584 Tensor Cores 136 96 152 112 RT Cores 34 24 38 28 Clocks 2535MHz TBA 1665MHz 1777MHz VRAM 8GB GDDR6

16GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6 Bus 128-bit 128-bit 256-bit 192-bit L2 Cache 32MB 24MB 4MB 3MB ROP 48 32 80 48 TMU 136 96 152 112 FP32 TFLOPS 22 15 16 13 Average Power 140W 110W 197W 170 TGP 160W 115W 200W 170W Price $399 for 8GB

$499 for 16GB $299 $399 $329

The RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will be available on May 24, 2023. Its 16GB variant will arrive in July alongside the more affordable RTX 4060.