NVIDIA unveils RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti starting at $299

NVIDIA has revealed two highly-anticipated mid-range video cards to join its RTX 40 series lineup. The RTX 4060 and its more powerful sibling, the RTX 4060 Ti, will soon bring NVIDIA's latest GPU tech into the budget-friendly territory with a price tag starting at just $299.
The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and GeForce RTX 4060 deliver unparalleled performance at fantastic value — bringing for the first time to the company’s popular 60-class twice the horsepower of the latest gaming consoles, including ray tracing for premium image quality on top games.
NVIDIA touts the RTX 4060 Ti as the "ultimate graphics cards for 1080p gaming." It promises an average of 2.6x performance uplift compared to the RTX 2060 SUPER and 1.5x compared to the RTX 3060 Ti when using frame generation or DLSS. The RTX 4060 Ti will be available in two variants: a cheaper one with 8GB of VRAM and a more expensive one with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.
The NVIDIA RTX 4060 (8GB) aims at 1.7x performance improvements over the RTX 3060 and 2.3x over the RTX 2060 (with DLSS). Without frame generation technologies, users can expect 1.2x and 1.6x FPS improvements.
|RTX 4060 Ti
|RTX 4060
|RTX 3060 Ti
|RTX 3060
|Chip
|AD106
|AD107
|GA104
|TU106
|Cores
|4352
|3072
|4864
|3584
|Tensor Cores
|136
|96
|152
|112
|RT Cores
|34
|24
|38
|28
|Clocks
|2535MHz
|TBA
|1665MHz
|1777MHz
|VRAM
|8GB GDDR6
16GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|12GB GDDR6
|Bus
|128-bit
|128-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|L2 Cache
|32MB
|24MB
|4MB
|3MB
|ROP
|48
|32
|80
|48
|TMU
|136
|96
|152
|112
|FP32 TFLOPS
|22
|15
|16
|13
|Average Power
|140W
|110W
|197W
|170
|TGP
|160W
|115W
|200W
|170W
|Price
|$399 for 8GB
$499 for 16GB
|$299
|$399
|$329
The RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will be available on May 24, 2023. Its 16GB variant will arrive in July alongside the more affordable RTX 4060.
3 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement