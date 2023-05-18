Leak: Alleged official Nvidia RTX 4060, 4060 Ti specs, performance, price, and release dates

Nvidia is about to release a pair of its mid-range Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs soon, the RTX 4060 Ti and the RTX 4060. While we already have a fairly good idea about when these cards will be released, if leaks are to be believed, performance, specifications, and other more intimate details have been scarce. However, a new report from VideoCardz claims to have obtained the presentaion slides from upcoming announcement of the GeForce RTX 4060 series GPUs. These new slides showcase the purported performance and specs, alongside pricing details.

First up we have the RTX 4060 Ti and Nvidia looks to be preparing two flavors of the GPU, one the vanilla 8GB variant, and the second one with double the VRAM at 16GB. Outside of VRAM-constrained cases, which is in fact pretty common these days with the newest AAA titles, the performance difference between the two shouldn't be too significant. That's because the GPUs will purportedly have the same number of CUDA cores at 4,352. This is a welcome change, if true, as Nvidia's lower VRAM variants often feature less computing power too (like RTX 3080 12GB vs 10GB, or GTX 1060 6GB vs 3GB).

What's different though is the price as Nvidia has allegedly priced the 8GB RTX 4060 Ti at $399 and the 16GB variant $100 higher at $499.

A performance slide for the two variants are given below, though keep in mind that Nvidia used DLSS 3 Frame Generation technique in the games below which makes it a somewhat unfair comparison when compared to previous gen products. The 8GB Ti will be available later this month while the 16GB model does not yet have a launch date it seems.

Moving on, Nvidia's RTX 4060 is set to be available in July. This card is said to pack 3,072 CUDA cores and is heavily cutdown compared to the Ti variant. There is no pricing information at the moment but something around ~$299 may be on the cards if Nvidia is looking to offer gamers a decent GPU without sacrificing its margins too much.

The RTX 4060's July arrivial means AMD will have some time to gauge the market and price its own competing RX 7600 8GB card. In case you missed it, the Navi 33-based GPU is launching towards the end of this month and the first pricing rumors do not a paint a rosy picture of the upcoming Radeon GPU.

Source and images: VideoCardz