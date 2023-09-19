NVIDIA will launch DLSS 3.5 this week with the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update

NVIDIA is officially launching the next update in its DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) upscaling technology later this week with DLSS 3.5. The update, which was officially announced in August, will be included in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update on September 21 and also in its Phantom Liberty expansion pack on September 26.

In a blog post, NVIDIA says the new update will add what it calls Ray Reconstruction. This is a supercomputer AI-based method for enhancing ray-traced images in games, as opposed to the current method of using hand-tuned denoisers. NVIDIA states:

Using training derived from the analysis of offline-rendered images, which require far more computational power than can be delivered during a real-time game, Ray Reconstruction recognizes lighting patterns from training data, such as that of global illumination or ambient occlusion, and recreates it in-game as you play. The results are superior to using hand-tuned denoisers.

You can see the effects in the YouTube video above as DLSS 3.5 is used in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. In a separate blog post, NVIDIA shows how the game gets a performance boost with DLSS 3.5 and the game's Ray Tracing: Overdrive mode on GeForce 40 Series GPUs:

At 4K, with full ray tracing enabled, along with max settings, NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 using Frame Generation, Ray Reconstruction, Reflex, and Super Resolution is 4.9X faster on average than native 4K rendering, while also looking substantially more realistic and immersive.

Look for the new NVIDIA GeForce drivers to be released on September 21 with the DLSS 3.5 support for Cyberpunk 2077.

NVIDIA has also announced that other games are launching with DLSS support for GeForce GPUs. The open beta test for Nexon's sci-fi action game The First Descendant begins today with DLSS 3.0 support. Two more games, Warhaven and Witchfire, launch September 20 with DLSS 3.0 support. Also, Lies of P and Party Animals launch this week with DLSS 2 support.