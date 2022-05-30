OnePlus wants to know what you think about OxygenOS

Back in 2021, OnePlus announced that it is merging its OxygenOS with Oppo's ColorOS. This wasn't a major surprise considering the similarities between the two operating systems and the fact that both companies are subsidiaries of the Chinese tech giant BBK Electronics. However, these plans fell through when OnePlus announced the OnePlus 10 Pro this year and confirmed that it wouldn't launch with the "UnifiedOS".

Now, OnePlus is fielding feedback on the development of the next iteration of OxygenOS, OxygenOS 13, through a survey. This weekend, it launched a survey asking people about their demands for the operating system. It has a bunch of questions ranging from asking people to rank features from best to worst, including the capabilities that people consider to be most important for personalization, such as dynamic wallpapers, effects, fonts, ringtones, and more.

All the feedback will be taken into consideration as OxygenOS 13 is being developed. OnePlus has already stated this effort will effectively be a collaboration between the OnePlus community and Google. Although the OnePlus forum post has requested people to provides their feedback through the linked survey, there are currently nine pages (and counting!) of replies from the community, with many demanding that the company "bring back the old OxygenOS".

Source: OnePlus via Android Police